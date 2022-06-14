 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Where will it rain in Pakistan from June 15 to 23?

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts more pre-monsoon rains in the country from tomorrow evening. — AFP/ File
  • PMD forecasts more pre-monsoon rains from tomorrow evening.
  • Sindh to face hot and dry weather in most parts.
  • Rain may improve water availability for crops, vegetables and orchards.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday has forecast more pre-monsoon rains in the country from tomorrow evening due to which the intense heat is likely to subside.

According to the Met department, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from June 15.

Rain-wind/thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Gilgit Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu) from June 15-23. 

The PMD said that heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on June 16 and 17 which may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Meanwhile, thundershowers are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from June 15-22 with occasional gaps.

The rain is also expected in Sibbi, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Mastung, Barkhan, Ziarat, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaman and Harnai from June 17-20. 

However in Sindh, hot and dry weather in most parts of the province with chances of dust-thunderstorm or rain in Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana from June 17-to 19. 

The Met department said that the rain may improve the water availability for crops, vegetables and orchards. However, it may cause damage to loose structures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad/Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir during the forecast period. 

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and may generate flash flooding in eastern parts of Balochistan (Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Harnai, Sibbi, and Bolan).

