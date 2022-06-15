 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’
Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’

LOS ANGELES: Chris Evans, who voices the main character in Lightyear, has applauded moves to reflect all types of people and said those who react negatively should be disregarded.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said in an interview with Reuters Television ahead of the debut of Lightyear in theaters on Friday.

"Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good," he added.

Chris Evans remark comes after Lightyear was banned in 14 countries.

Lightyear is a prequel to Pixar's acclaimed Toy Story franchise.

Chris Evans voices the lead character, Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’
Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure

Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure
Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'

Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'
Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'

Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'
'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply

'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply
Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'

Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'
BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'

BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'
Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Shakira is making Jerard Pique jealous

Shakira is making Jerard Pique jealous
BTS will never return as K-pop group after 'hiatus'?

BTS will never return as K-pop group after 'hiatus'?

'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'

'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'

Latest

view all