Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur (left) and former national cricketer Umar Akmal. — AFP/ Twitter
Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur took a swipe at former national cricketer Umar Akmal, responding back to the allegations levelled by Akmal against Arthur of "spoiling his career". 

Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan head coach said: "Take a look in the mirror." 

Arthur reacted to Akmal's claim made on a TV show shared by sports journalist Aalia Rasheed. "Mickey Arthur has spoiled my career. The then selection committee and local coaches didn’t support me," Akmal was quoted as saying.

The national player said that Arthur had personal issues with him. "I am one of the rare players among the Pakistan team who has always been neglected."

In a press conference in August 2017, Akmal had claimed that Arthur used foul language and insulted him, telling him to go and play club cricket.

However, the former coach had denied the allegations and said that he had not insulted the cricketer.

