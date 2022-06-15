 
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Court dismisses Yasmin Rashid's plea to register cases against Shehbaz, Sanaullah, Hamza

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. — Online/AFP/Twitter/Files
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. — Online/AFP/Twitter/Files

  • Court disposes of plea saying Yasmin Rashid’s petition did not have footage and evidence required to register case.
  • Court says if PTI leader wishes to register a fresh case, she can approach the CCPO Lahore with relevant video footage.
  • Court directs CCPO to record Rashid's statement under Section 154 and take action.

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore dismissed a plea filed by PTI leader former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for registering a case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, and 12 others for the attack on her car during her party’s “Azadi March” last month.

The court disposed of the plea saying that Rashid’s petition did not accompany the footage and evidence required to register a case. It added that if the PTI leader wishes to register a fresh case, she can approach the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore with the relevant video footage.

The court also directed the CCPO to look into the matter himself and settle it in accordance with the law of the land. 

It also directed the police officer to take legal and judicial action against guilty policemen and officers.

The court further directed the CCPO to record Rashid's statement under section 154 and take action.

