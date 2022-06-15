Bushra Iqbal puts late Aamir Liaquat's Pakistani flag pins on display

Following the sudden demise of a famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his former wife Dr. Bushra Iqbal dropped a picture of Hussain's collection of Pakistani flag badges.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra wrote, "#AamirLiaquat ki Pakistan se muhabbat," (Aamir Liaquat’s love for Pakistan).

Bushra was Liaquat's first wife and she has two kids with him, a son and a daughter.

Hussain, a prominent name in the media industry, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Karachi residence on June 9 and was laid to rest on June 10 at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery.