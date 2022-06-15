 
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Bushra Iqbal puts late Aamir Liaquat's Pakistani flag pins on display

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Bushra Iqbal puts late Aamir Liaquats Pakistani flag pins on display
Bushra Iqbal puts late Aamir Liaquat's Pakistani flag pins on display

Following the sudden demise of a famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his former wife Dr. Bushra Iqbal dropped a picture of Hussain's collection of Pakistani flag badges.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra wrote, "#AamirLiaquat ki Pakistan se muhabbat," (Aamir Liaquat’s love for Pakistan).

Bushra was Liaquat's first wife and she has two kids with him, a son and a daughter.

Hussain, a prominent name in the media industry, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Karachi residence on June 9 and was laid to rest on June 10 at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery. 

