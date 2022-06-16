 
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Imran Khan rebuts DG ISPR statement over 'letter gate' conspiracy

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

PTI chairman Imran Khan speaking during social media session. Photo — PTI Twitter video screen grab
  • PTI chairman says he had formed commission to probe conspiracy behind no-trust motion.
  • Says chief justice of Pakistan should conduct an open hearing to probe conspiracy.
  • Former prime minister says no proper investigation done so far on foreign conspiracy.

Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday rebutted the statement of the military’s spokesperson, Babar Iftikhar, over the ‘letter gate’ conspiracy in which he had denied any involvement of foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster, Geo News reported.

Despite repeated denial by the army spokesperson, the former PM is hell-bent on his stance over the involvement of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust vote against him.

On Tuesday, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar once again said that the military leadership was present at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and the participants were briefed.

“[They were] briefed that there was no conspiracy or evidence of any kind [against the then government], nothing like that happened. [The] participants were told in detail that there was no evidence of any conspiracy,” said the DG ISPR.

During a session on social media, ex-prime minister Imran Khan responded to the DG ISPR's statement and asked if he would decide whether the conspiracy was hatched or not?

“He [DG ISPR] can only explain his point of view but can’t decide himself, therefore if you want to probe the letter gate conspiracy, ask the chief justice of Pakistan to probe and decide it,” he said.

Imran Khan said that when he was prime minister, he had decided to form a commission to probe the conspiracy behind the no-trust motion, but the proper investigation was not done.

“Now there is only one way: the chief justice of Pakistan should conduct an open hearing to probe the ‘letter gate’ conspiracy,” he added.

Asad Umar reacts to the Army spokesperson's statement

PTI general-secretary Asad Umar on Wednesday also demanded the formation of a judicial commission on the "foreign conspiracy" allegedly carried out to topple the PTI government.

Umar said that he believes that "it would be better for the army and the country if the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general doesn't find it necessary to interpret political affairs again and again."

DG ISPR responds to Asad Umar 

In response to PTI general-secretary Asad Umar, DG ISPR, while talking to another private television channel a day earlier, said he did not make any “political statements”, rather it was a clarification, on behalf of the services chiefs of the Pakistan armed forces.

“I am the spokesperson of the services chiefs, if someone speaks something about the services chiefs, I will have to clarify it — there is nothing political about this,” he said.

