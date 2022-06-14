Leadership believes Pervez Musharraf should return to Pakistan: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar address a press conference in this undated photo (left) and former army chief Pervez Musharraf lies on a hospital bed in this undated photo. — ISPR/Twitter/File

In light of Pervez Musharraf’s ailing health, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Tuesday the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

The military’s spokesperson, during an interview with a private television channel, said the final call for the return of the ex-president — who resides in the United Arab Emirates — to Pakistan would be made by his family.

“We have contacted his family. Once his family responds, we can make the required arrangements,” the military’s spokesperson said as he prayed for Musharraf's speedy recovery.



Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also said last week he believed that no hurdles should be placed if the former dictator wanted to come back to Pakistan.

Musharraf, 78, is critically ill these days as he is suffering from a condition called amyloidosis, his office said Friday.

Last week, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by Musharraf — said that he was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital, refuting the news of his death or him being on a ventilator.

