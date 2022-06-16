 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Third fuel price increase in less a month has Twitter fuming

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

A man filling car tank with fuel. Photo— AFP
A man filling car tank with fuel. Photo— AFP

Following an increase in fuel prices last night, Twitterati expressed anger over the government's decision to hike the prices of petroleum products for the third time in less than a month.

In a bid to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced to increase the prices of petrol by Rs24.03, taking it to a record high of Rs233.89 per litre.

Miftah said that the government was not in a position to bear subsidies on petroleum products anymore, therefore, it has decided to raise prices.

Related items

However, the masses have expressed extreme anger over the government’s decision and came up with hilarious memes on Twitter.

A user posted an overturned picture of a car and said it fainted after the hike in fuel prices.

'Fuel prices after every week'

Another user posted a picture of Indian actor Nawaz-ud-din Siddiqui in a 'crying' reaction after the fuel price hike. 

Another user blamed the previous government for the hike in petrol prices.

'How to make homemade petrol' 


More From Pakistan:

Court dismisses Yasmin Rashid's plea to register cases against Shehbaz, Sanaullah, Hamza

Court dismisses Yasmin Rashid's plea to register cases against Shehbaz, Sanaullah, Hamza
PM Shehbaz Sharif commends oil tanker driver for risking life to save countless others

PM Shehbaz Sharif commends oil tanker driver for risking life to save countless others
‘I did not issue political statements,’ DG ISPR says on NSC comments

‘I did not issue political statements,’ DG ISPR says on NSC comments
FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlights importance of promoting 'true spirit of Islamic teachings'

FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlights importance of promoting 'true spirit of Islamic teachings'
Inquiry committee to probe scholarship issue of Shahbaz Gill’s wife

Inquiry committee to probe scholarship issue of Shahbaz Gill’s wife
Country's judicial system under threat: Imran Khan

Country's judicial system under threat: Imran Khan
ECP releases data of assets owned by PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, Zardari, and others

ECP releases data of assets owned by PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, Zardari, and others

2 arrested for 'setting fire' to Marghuzar forest in Swat

2 arrested for 'setting fire' to Marghuzar forest in Swat
Wheat crisis and a tale of corruption in Sindh’s food department

Wheat crisis and a tale of corruption in Sindh’s food department
Overseas Pakistani's land occupied after ownership papers forged

Overseas Pakistani's land occupied after ownership papers forged
Pakistanis are seething over Ahsan Iqbal's suggestion to have fewer cups of tea

Pakistanis are seething over Ahsan Iqbal's suggestion to have fewer cups of tea

Latest

view all