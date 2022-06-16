Third fuel price increase in less a month has Twitter fuming

A man filling car tank with fuel. Photo— AFP

Following an increase in fuel prices last night, Twitterati expressed anger over the government's decision to hike the prices of petroleum products for the third time in less than a month.



In a bid to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced to increase the prices of petrol by Rs24.03, taking it to a record high of Rs233.89 per litre.

Miftah said that the government was not in a position to bear subsidies on petroleum products anymore, therefore, it has decided to raise prices.

However, the masses have expressed extreme anger over the government’s decision and came up with hilarious memes on Twitter.



A user posted an overturned picture of a car and said it fainted after the hike in fuel prices.

'Fuel prices after every week'

Another user posted a picture of Indian actor Nawaz-ud-din Siddiqui in a 'crying' reaction after the fuel price hike.

Another user blamed the previous government for the hike in petrol prices.

'How to make homemade petrol'



