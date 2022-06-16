Hilaria Baldwin introduces ‘Newest Baldwinita,’ posts sonogram of her seventh child

The Baldwins are excited to welcome their seventh child as the soon-to-be-mom Hilaria Baldwin turned to her social media and shared a sonogram picture of baby no.7, she is expecting with husband Alec Baldwin.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur, 34, took to her Instagram and shared the latest scan of her growing baby girl.





The image featured the tiny baby girl's head, as well as one of her arms, which is raised.

Within minutes, fans flooded Hilaria's comments section with love-filled messages, saying they can't wait to see the latest addition to the Baldwin family.

The yoga enthusiast and her 64-year-old husband announced that they were expecting another child last month, it will be Alec's 8th as he shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria and Alec have daughter Carmen, eight, sons Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, and Eduardo, one and daughter Maria, one.