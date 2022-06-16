Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rehman’s latest photo leave fans stunned: See here

Shah Rukh Khan has attended his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding in Hyderabad last week.

However, lately, his photo with ace music composer AR Rahman has gone viral on social media.



On Wednesday, the musician’s son AR Ameen turned to Instagram and shared a photo of King Khan and his father.

In the photo, the DDLJ actor was looking dapper in a white crisp button-down shirt which he paired it with black formal pants.

Whereas, the Slumdog Millionaire music director and his son went for traditional attires.

In no time, fans went crazy to see both stalwarts in one frame and dropped interesting comments on the post.



One wrote, “Alexa, play Dil Se re!”

Another chimed in and said, “3 Dons,” along with heart-eye shaped emoji.

Moreover, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in upcoming movies including Pathaan and Dunki.

To note, the actor has previously released his movie Jawan’s first poster look on his social media handles.