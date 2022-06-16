 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Aslam Malik

Girl allegedly drinks acid to avoid sexual assault

By
Aslam Malik

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

The picture shows crime scene tape. — AFP/File
The picture shows crime scene tape. — AFP/File 

  • Victim is being treated at a hospital. 
  • Police say girl had gone to food shop in search of job.
  • A group of five people, including two women, is involved in raping girls, say police. 

KHANPUR: A girl allegedly drank acid to avoid getting sexually assaulted in the Khanpur city of Punjab. 

According to the police, the victim has been shifted to a hospital in a critical condition where she is being treated. The police said that the girl had gone to a food shop in search of a job. 

The police said that a group of five people —  including two women — that is involved in raping girls is behind the crime. The suspects lure girls, who are in need of money, into getting jobs and later blackmail them and sexually assault them.

The victim said that there are many other girls who are not coming forward with their stories out of the fear of being "dishonoured" by society.

The police are investigating the matter after the victim's statement and are searching for the suspects. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI chief Imran Khan calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday

PTI chief Imran Khan calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday
President Arif Alvi reprimands FBR for harassing complainant

President Arif Alvi reprimands FBR for harassing complainant
Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer

Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer
One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election

One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election
PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls

PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls
Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody

Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody
IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month

IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month
Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources

Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources
Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea

Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea
IHC seeks NA secretary's report on Shireen Mazari's arrest

IHC seeks NA secretary's report on Shireen Mazari's arrest
Pakistan will default if we don't implement PTI agreement with IMF: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan will default if we don't implement PTI agreement with IMF: Maryam Nawaz
No Pakistani PM can run an independent foreign policy: Imran Khan

No Pakistani PM can run an independent foreign policy: Imran Khan

Latest

view all