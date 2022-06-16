PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz injured after car collides with truck

PML- N leader Daniyal Aziz addresses press conference at Press Club in Islamabad. — Online/File

Rescue officials say one person was killed in accident while Daniyal Aziz has been shifted to DHQ Hospital, Narowal.

Doctors say one of Daniyal Aziz’s hands was fractured, while other was injured as well.

PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza inquire about Daniyal Aziz’s health.

SHAKARGARH: PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz was injured after his car collided with a truck near Shakargarh city in the Narowal district of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, one person was killed in the accident while Aziz has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Narowal.

The sources said that the PML-N leader was driving the car himself and his car has been totalled. The doctors at the hospital said that one of Aziz’s hands was fractured, while the other was injured as well.

PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza inquire Aziz’s health

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Aziz’s wife to inquire about the PML-N leader’s health. The premier added that he was praying for his health.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ordered that the former PML-N lawmaker should be provided with all kinds of medical facilities and also summoned a report from the commissioner of Gujranwala Division and the regional police officer regarding the accident.