 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz injured after car collides with truck

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

PML- N leader Daniyal Aziz addresses press conference at Press Club in Islamabad. — Online/File
PML- N leader Daniyal Aziz addresses press conference at Press Club in Islamabad. — Online/File 

  • Rescue officials say one person was killed in accident while Daniyal Aziz has been shifted to DHQ Hospital, Narowal.
  • Doctors say one of Daniyal Aziz’s hands was fractured, while other was injured as well.
  • PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza inquire about Daniyal Aziz’s health.

SHAKARGARH: PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz was injured after his car collided with a truck near Shakargarh city in the Narowal district of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, one person was killed in the accident while Aziz has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Narowal.

The sources said that the PML-N leader was driving the car himself and his car has been totalled. The doctors at the hospital said that one of Aziz’s hands was fractured, while the other was injured as well.

PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza inquire Aziz’s health

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Aziz’s wife to inquire about the PML-N leader’s health. The premier added that he was praying for his health.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ordered that the former PML-N lawmaker should be provided with all kinds of medical facilities and also summoned a report from the commissioner of Gujranwala Division and the regional police officer regarding the accident.

More From Pakistan:

PTI chief Imran Khan calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday

PTI chief Imran Khan calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday
Girl allegedly drinks acid to avoid sexual assault

Girl allegedly drinks acid to avoid sexual assault
Internet services in country affected due to 'cut' in fibre optic cable: PTA

Internet services in country affected due to 'cut' in fibre optic cable: PTA
President Arif Alvi reprimands FBR for harassing complainant

President Arif Alvi reprimands FBR for harassing complainant
Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer

Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer
One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election

One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election
PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls

PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls
Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody

Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody
IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month

IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month
Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources

Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources
Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea

Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea
IHC seeks NA secretary's report on Shireen Mazari's arrest

IHC seeks NA secretary's report on Shireen Mazari's arrest

Latest

view all