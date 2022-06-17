Alia Bhatt shares another glimpse from ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot: ‘So tired but so happy’

Alia Bhatt shared picture from the Heart of Stone shoot after the trailer of her upcoming movie Brahmastra received amazing response from fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor dropped a glimpse from her Hollywood debut movie on her story.

“Another GREAT day on Heart Of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our Brahmastra,” the actor captioned the photo.

“Makes all the aches and pains go away…love you alllll!” Alia added.

Alia, who is currently in London for the shoot, will share the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Tom Harper’s directorial.

In an interview with News18, the actor dished her views on her international debut, saying, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box.”

She continued: “I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant.”