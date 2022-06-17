 
pakistan
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Sibt-e-Arif

Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan expected soon: sources

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Former army chief Pervez Musharraf lies on a hospital bed in this undated photo. — Twitter/File
Former army chief Pervez Musharraf lies on a hospital bed in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

  • Pervez Musharraf to return via air ambulance.
  • Family on-board regarding the decision.
  • Ex-president has been in UAE for last six years.

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is expected to return to Pakistan via an air ambulance and his treatment will continue in the country, sources said Friday, after the ex-dictator's health deteriorated last week.

Sources told Geo News that Musharraf’s family has decided to shift him to Pakistan. The former president has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last six years getting medical treatment.

After the news of Musharraf’s ill health, PML-N, a major stakeholder in the coalition government, and the military leadership had said that the former president should be brought to the country if he wants to come back.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last week asked the coalition government to facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any “personal enmity or tussle” with the ex-dictator.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones,” the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

“In such a situation the institution and leadership’s stance is that Pervez Musharraf should return,” said DG ISPR during an interview with a private television channel.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also believes that no hurdles should be placed if the former dictator wants to come back to Pakistan.

"Due to General Musharraf's ill health, no hurdles should be placed for his return to Pakistan,” the defence minister said in a statement on Twitter.

He said that past events shouldn't be involved in this matter as he prayed for Musharraf’s recovery.

More From Pakistan:

PTA instructs telcos to penalise elements if user data is given to advertisers without permission

PTA instructs telcos to penalise elements if user data is given to advertisers without permission
WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake

WATCH: Couple save boy’s life who drowned in GB lake
FO issues clarification on Bilawal's remarks about India

FO issues clarification on Bilawal's remarks about India

Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans, to be removed from grey list after passing on-site visit

Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans, to be removed from grey list after passing on-site visit
ECP to issue notice to PSP chief Mustafa Kamal over violence in NA-240 by-polls

ECP to issue notice to PSP chief Mustafa Kamal over violence in NA-240 by-polls
‘Who is responsible for enforced disappearances; is there state within state?’ asks Justice Minallah

‘Who is responsible for enforced disappearances; is there state within state?’ asks Justice Minallah
If Pakistan removed from FATF grey list, credit should only go to Imran Khan: Gill

If Pakistan removed from FATF grey list, credit should only go to Imran Khan: Gill
Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save electricity

Sindh markets to close at 9pm to save electricity
Energy ministry refutes reports of proposed supply cuts to commercial feeders

Energy ministry refutes reports of proposed supply cuts to commercial feeders
Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP for second time today

Tremors felt in parts of Punjab and KP for second time today
Watch: Pakistan observes World Desertification and Drought Day

Watch: Pakistan observes World Desertification and Drought Day
NA-245: By-election schedule released on vacant seat of Aamir Liaquat

NA-245: By-election schedule released on vacant seat of Aamir Liaquat

Latest

view all