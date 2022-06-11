No hurdles should be placed if Pervez Musharraf wants to return to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

Asif says no hurdles should be placed if Pervez Musharraf wants to come back to Pakistan.

He adds past events shouldn't be involved in this matter.

"May Allah gives him health and may he spend the rest of his life with dignity," he says.

Following the news of former Pakistan president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's ill health, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif believes that no hurdles should be placed if the former dictator wants to come back to Pakistan.



Taking to Twitter, the defence minister said: "Due to General Musharraf's ill health, no hurdles should be placed for his return to Pakistan."

He said that past events shouldn't be involved in this matter.

He went on to pray for the former military ruler's good health. "May Allah gives him health and may he spend the rest of his life with dignity," added Asif.

Musharraf was gravely ill in Dubai, his office said Friday, warning that the 78-year-old was unlikely to recover.

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning," a message on his official Twitter page said, adding the news came from his family.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by Musharraf — said that he was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital, refuting the news of his death or him being on a ventilator.

It also said that the ex-military ruler is being treated for amyloidosis at his home and his condition is stable.