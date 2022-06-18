 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah Mujahid

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan November 10, 2021. — Reuters
  • Afghan Taliban’s Zabiullah Mujahid hopes recent peace talks will yield results.
  • Mujahid assures Afghan soil will not be used for attacks against Pakistan.
  • Afghan Taliban official says that his side played the role of a mediator.

KABUL: Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has said that the negotiations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government concluded two days back in the capital of Afghanistan.

Mujahid, who is the deputy of minister information and culture, told Geo News that he hopes that this time, the negotiations bear fruit — as the last round of peace talks between the two sides did not yield results.

The Afghan Taliban official said that his side played the role of a mediator. He assured that in case the negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan fail, then the Taliban would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The TTP have carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007. It is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them.

The deputy of minister information and culture noted that the TTP has announced an indefinite cease-fire and since then earlier this month, and since then, the attacks in the country have halted.

