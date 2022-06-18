WATCH: Joe Biden falls from his bike, remains uninjured

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon´s Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. — AFP

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del: US President Joe Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He appeared to be uninjured after standing back up immediately.

“I’m good,” Biden said after the tumble, which occurred in front of the press pool. Biden routinely bikes in the Gordons Pond area on the Delaware shore on weekends.

The president said the toe cages on his bike should be removed after his foot got caught before he could steady himself.