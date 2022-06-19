 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Shireen Mazari reacts to Saleem Mandviwalla’s statement on Pak-Israel ties

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

PTI leader Shireen Mazari. Photo: AFP/file
PTI leader Shireen Mazari. Photo: AFP/file  

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla’s latest statement on potential ties with Israel, PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Sunday said that the US regime change conspiracy is being "operationalised fast”.

A day earlier, Saleem Mandviwalla, while commenting on the potential of Pakistan having diplomatic ties with Israel, had said that Islamabad should do what is in its own best interest.

Related items

Sharing Mandviwalla's statement published in a daily newspaper on her Twitter handle, Shireen Mazari said that now another PPP leader wants Pakistan to recognise Israel.

Lashing out at the coalition government, the PTI leader said that “imported” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted Pakistan to open trade with India when fascist Narendra Modi-led government has unleashed state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and against Muslims in India.

Criticising the ruling parties, she further said that PML-N is ruining the economy and PPP is aligning the country’s foreign policy with US demands.

Imran Khan rebuts DG ISPR statement

On June 16, former prime minister Imran Khan rebutted the statement of the military’s spokesperson, Babar Iftikhar, over the ‘letter gate’ conspiracy in which he had denied any involvement of foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster.

Despite repeated denial by the army spokesperson, the former PM is hell-bent on his stance over the involvement of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust vote against him.

On Tuesday, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar once again said that the military leadership was present at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and the participants were briefed.

“[They were] briefed that there was no conspiracy or evidence of any kind [against the then government], nothing like that happened. [The] participants were told in detail that there was no evidence of any conspiracy,” said the DG ISPR.

During a session on social media, ex-prime minister Imran Khan responded to the DG ISPR's statement and asked if he would decide whether the conspiracy was hatched or not?

“He [DG ISPR] can only explain his point of view but can’t decide himself, therefore if you want to probe the letter gate conspiracy, ask the chief justice of Pakistan to probe and decide it,” he said.

More From Pakistan:

‘Ties with Israel’: Pakistan should do what suits its interest, says Mandviwalla

‘Ties with Israel’: Pakistan should do what suits its interest, says Mandviwalla
PTI Sindh MPA arrested for alleged sexual harassment: police chief

PTI Sindh MPA arrested for alleged sexual harassment: police chief
Completion of FATF action plans 'result of concerted national efforts': FM Bilawal

Completion of FATF action plans 'result of concerted national efforts': FM Bilawal
PM Shehbaz orders launching national movement on CPR training

PM Shehbaz orders launching national movement on CPR training
Pakistan's COVID positivity ratio climbs to 1.3% after 152 new cases

Pakistan's COVID positivity ratio climbs to 1.3% after 152 new cases
HRCP calls for consensus on crucial issues faced by Pakistan

HRCP calls for consensus on crucial issues faced by Pakistan
Will ailing Pervez Musharraf return to Pakistan?

Will ailing Pervez Musharraf return to Pakistan?
Energy crisis: Markets, shopping malls to close by 9pm in Islamabad

Energy crisis: Markets, shopping malls to close by 9pm in Islamabad
‘Inflation protest’: Imran Khan to announce PTI’s future strategy today

‘Inflation protest’: Imran Khan to announce PTI’s future strategy today
PM Shehbaz congratulates army chief after Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans

PM Shehbaz congratulates army chief after Pakistan completes FATF’s action plans
WATCH: Faisal Javed’s ‘musical interference’

WATCH: Faisal Javed’s ‘musical interference’
PPP to form next government, claims Asif Ali Zardari

PPP to form next government, claims Asif Ali Zardari

Latest

view all