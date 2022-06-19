Shireen Mazari reacts to Saleem Mandviwalla’s statement on Pak-Israel ties

PTI leader Shireen Mazari. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla’s latest statement on potential ties with Israel, PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Sunday said that the US regime change conspiracy is being "operationalised fast”.

A day earlier, Saleem Mandviwalla, while commenting on the potential of Pakistan having diplomatic ties with Israel, had said that Islamabad should do what is in its own best interest.

Sharing Mandviwalla's statement published in a daily newspaper on her Twitter handle, Shireen Mazari said that now another PPP leader wants Pakistan to recognise Israel.



Lashing out at the coalition government, the PTI leader said that “imported” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted Pakistan to open trade with India when fascist Narendra Modi-led government has unleashed state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and against Muslims in India.

Criticising the ruling parties, she further said that PML-N is ruining the economy and PPP is aligning the country’s foreign policy with US demands.

Imran Khan rebuts DG ISPR statement

On June 16, former prime minister Imran Khan rebutted the statement of the military’s spokesperson, Babar Iftikhar, over the ‘letter gate’ conspiracy in which he had denied any involvement of foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster.

Despite repeated denial by the army spokesperson, the former PM is hell-bent on his stance over the involvement of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust vote against him.

On Tuesday, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar once again said that the military leadership was present at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and the participants were briefed.

“[They were] briefed that there was no conspiracy or evidence of any kind [against the then government], nothing like that happened. [The] participants were told in detail that there was no evidence of any conspiracy,” said the DG ISPR.

During a session on social media, ex-prime minister Imran Khan responded to the DG ISPR's statement and asked if he would decide whether the conspiracy was hatched or not?

“He [DG ISPR] can only explain his point of view but can’t decide himself, therefore if you want to probe the letter gate conspiracy, ask the chief justice of Pakistan to probe and decide it,” he said.