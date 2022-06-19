 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Newborn baby's head cut off in mother’s womb during surgery at pvt hospital

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • Hospital staff leave rest of body inside mother's womb. 
  • DG Health Sindh Dr Juman orders inquiry into matter.
  • Incident took place at a private hospital in Chachro tehsil of ​​Tharparkar.

CHACHRO: The staff of a hospital cut off a new born baby's head in the mother womb and left it inside her in a surgery conducted on Sunday at a private hospital in Tharparkar district of Sindh.

The incident took place in Chachro tehsil of ​​Tharparkar in a private hospital, said the district health officer.

According to Sindh Health Department officials, the hospital staff cut off the baby's head in the mother's womb and left it inside her. 

The officials said that the woman was then taken to the Civil Hospital in Mithi where there were no facilities to treat her. 

Later, she shifted to to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad where the rest of the body of the newborn was taken out of the mother's womb which saved her life. 

Director-General of Health Sindh Dr Juman has ordered an inquiry into the incident and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in the negligence. 

