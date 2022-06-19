ECP asks police to take action against individuals involved in PTI, PML-N clash in Lahore

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

CEC Raja directs IG police to ensure arrests of suspects.

PML-N's Chohan claims PTI workers attacked him.

PTI alleges Chohan along with armed men and police attacked their office.

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday asked the police to apprehend the suspects involved in the violence that took place between the PTI and PML-N a day earlier during by-election for PP-167 constituency.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja also took notice of the violence and directed the inspector-general (IG) Punjab police to ensure that suspects are arrested and conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter. He directed the IG to submit the report to the ECP.

"IG Punjab and the administration must deal with those involved in gun culture and violence," he added.

According to ECP spokesperson, the district monitoring officer has directed the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) to prepare the inquiry report immediately.

"Those involved will be punished in accordance with the law and none of the individual's political affiliation will be taken into consideration," added the district monitoring officer.

Meanwhile, the police said that a case of violence has also been registered in the Johar Town police station of Lahore on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Amin.

According to the FIR, the assailants had fled the scene after opening fire as per the reports received by the police. It further stated that the police have recovered 12 bullet casings from the place of the incident and further investigation is underway.

'PTI workers attacked me'

In a press conference, PML-N candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan claimed that PTI's candidate Shabbir Gujjar and his accomplices stopped his car and attacked him near Allah Hoo Chowk.

"Gujjar's brother Khalid fired directly at me but I escaped," he alleged, adding that his car was damaged by the bullets. He also requested the Punjab Police to provide him security.

The PML-N member claimed that PTI knows that his party had won the elections from this constituency before.

"The PTI leaders know that they will lose and hence they are using such tactics. They planned to attack me and brought their goons.

On the other hand, PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz condemned the incident and urged the institutions concerned to take action against the suspects and control the matter.

She said that the party will file a case against the PTI workers who were involved.

'Chohan, police attacked PTI's office'

However, in a press conference, former energy minister Hammad Azhar alleged that Chohan, along with other PML-N members and the police attacked the PTI candidate's office.

Azhar further said that armed men broke into the office and damaged it. "When a huge number of workers reached the office, Nazir Chohan fled the scene," he added.



The former energy minister also said that they have the video of the incident which will be soon shared on social media.

The incident

On Saturday, a clash between the PML-N and PTI workers erupted in Lahore's PP-167 constituency after which both the parties made accusations against each other.

Shabbir accused Chohan along with armed men and the police of attacking the party's office.

"The PML-N leader entered the office at 2am to take off the panaflex with Dolphin Force and police personnel," he alleged.



He also said that the armed men opened fire, injuring his nephew, who is being treated at a hospital. Shabbir also accused the police of refusing to register an FIR.

On the other hand, Chohan alleged that the PTI workers opened fire on him while he was on his way home after the election campaign. He claimed that he was attacked by the Gujjar brothers and their accomplices.