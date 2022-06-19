 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father
Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father

Pakistani TV star Aiman Khan’s heart-touching post for her late father is winning hearts on social media.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the 23-year-old actress shared throwback pictures with her father Mubeen Khan, and sister Minal and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

Aiman wrote, “Aitebaar bhi aa he jayega Milo tou sahi.. dhoop me khara jal raha hun saya do mujhe.”

(Trust will surely come one day at least try and meet. “I stand burning in the sun, Give me some shade).

“Nobody can ever love me like you happy Father’s Day can’t wait to meet you.”

For the unversed, the celebrity sisters Aiman and Minal lost their father on 31 December 2020 and are still coming to terms with the irrevocable loss.

More From Showbiz:

Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now

Jasmin Bhasin is keeping marriage off the cards with Aly Goni for now
Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ Saif Ali Khan on Father’s day with adorable pic
Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for ‘Papa’ Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'

Bushra Iqbal gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem:' It would be purposeless'
Hina Daniyal Malik's tragic death: Her sister shares shocking details in video message

Hina Daniyal Malik's tragic death: Her sister shares shocking details in video message
Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics

Sonam Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her baby shower; see pics
Bushra Ansari's performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay' breaks the internet

Bushra Ansari's performance on 'Dubai Janay Walay' breaks the internet
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge fan’

Ananya Panday heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge fan’
Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan dishes on his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal
Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor dishes on how marriage to Alia Bhatt has changed Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares another glimpse from ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot: ‘So tired but so happy’

Alia Bhatt shares another glimpse from ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot: ‘So tired but so happy’
Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude to fans on epic response on ‘Brahmastra’ trailer

Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude to fans on epic response on ‘Brahmastra’ trailer

Latest

view all