Aiman Khan wins hearts with sweet post for late father

Pakistani TV star Aiman Khan’s heart-touching post for her late father is winning hearts on social media.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the 23-year-old actress shared throwback pictures with her father Mubeen Khan, and sister Minal and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

Aiman wrote, “Aitebaar bhi aa he jayega Milo tou sahi.. dhoop me khara jal raha hun saya do mujhe.”

(Trust will surely come one day at least try and meet. “I stand burning in the sun, Give me some shade).



“Nobody can ever love me like you happy Father’s Day can’t wait to meet you.”

For the unversed, the celebrity sisters Aiman and Minal lost their father on 31 December 2020 and are still coming to terms with the irrevocable loss.