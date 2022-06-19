 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office

The picture shows vehicles on Karachis Abdullah Haroon Road during a spell of winter rain on Dec 27, 2021. — APP/ File
  • PMD forecasts countrywide torrential rains from coming Monday to Wednesday.
  • Met dept issues advisory to keep relevant authorities on alert.
  • NDMA directs all provincial depts, quarters concerned to mobilise adequate resources.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast torrential rains in the country from coming Monday to Wednesday as a result of a strong weather system entering the upper and central parts of the country.

According to PMD, the rains will start from June 20 at night to June 22. An advisory has been issued to keep the relevant authorities on alert and take precautionary measures.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also issued a similar warning and directed all provincial departments and quarters concerned to mobilise adequate resources and create public awareness.

Due to this series of heavy rains, the risk of landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in addition to floods in most parts of the country, and low-lying areas was prevailing, it said.

The authority issued instructions to take timely and precautionary measures to ensure that any possible loss of life and property was avoided.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread thundershower with isolated hailstorm are expected in Islamabad; KP including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi,Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan. 

It also said that Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura,Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Multan will receive rainfall from Monday night to Wednesday.

Widespread rain-windstorm with isolated hailstorm are also expected in Kashmir including Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley; Gilgit Baltistan including Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu and northeast Balochistan including Zhob, Sherani, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Barkhan during the period.

Moreover, rains are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lasbela and Khuzdar from Tuesday evening to Wednesday.

The Met Office warned that heavy falls may trigger landsliding in vulnerable areas of KP, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the forecast period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs or rivers of KP, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan.

Heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore during the forecast period.

Windstorms may damage loose structures of vulnerable locations in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary journeys.

The Met Office said that all the authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

