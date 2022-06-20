 
pakistan
Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz (L) and former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar. — Twitter/APP
  • Aleem Khan has assets of Rs700 million.
  • Murad Raas owns assets of Rs380 million.
  • Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed owns assets worth Rs180 million.

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday released the details of assets owned by lawmakers from the Punjab Assembly, showing that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz owns assets worth more than Rs400 million.

In the details released by the commission, it showed that the chief minister has accumulated assets worth more than Rs410 million. The ECP documents showed that Hamza owns 11 houses, with a value of over Rs130 million.

The documents also showed that the chief minister’s first wife owns assets worth 5 million and his second wife has accumulated assets of more than 30 million.

Apart from his assets, the chief minister, in the documents submitted to the ECP, has shown that he is in debt of nearly Rs100 million.

Former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, according to the documents he submitted to the ECP, owns assets of Rs58 million, while ex-provincial minister Aleem Khan has assets of Rs700 million.

Former education minister Murad Raas owns assets worth Rs380 million and PTI MPA Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has accumulated assets of Rs180 million.

According to the ECP, Punjab Assembly speaker Pervez Elahi owns assets worth over Rs200 million. He owns non-agricultural land worth over Rs60 million.

The Punjab Assembly speaker has declared a flour mill of Rs9.9 million while his wife owns assets worth Rs100 million.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan is the owner of assets worth Rs10 million. However, he did not declare the value of agricultural lands.

Minister of Finance Department and Revenue Punjab Awais Leghari owns assets worth Rs440 million. 

