First batch of Pakistani students return to China to continue on-campus studies

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of 90 Pakistani students returned to China on a special chartered flight to continue their on-campus studies, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The students were seen off at the airport by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and other senior officials from the Foreign Office, Federal Education, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made a special request for the return of students to China for on-campus studies during his meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China on May 22.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, HEC and the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing have been actively engaged in efforts for facilitating the return of the students.

The Government of Pakistan has thanked the Chinese government for enabling the return of this batch of students. It is expected that the successful arrival of the first batch would pave the way for the return of all Pakistani students to China for on-campus studies.