 
pakistan
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

First batch of Pakistani students return to China to continue on-campus studies

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

The first batch of 90 Pakistani students returns to China to continue their on-campus studies. — APP
The first batch of 90 Pakistani students returns to China to continue their on-campus studies. — APP

  • Students were seen off at airport by Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer. 
  • FM Bilawal made special request for their return to counterpart Wang Yi.
  • It is expected that first batch's return would pave way for all students.

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of 90 Pakistani students returned to China on a special chartered flight to continue their on-campus studies, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday. 

The students were seen off at the airport by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and other senior officials from the Foreign Office, Federal Education, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made a special request for the return of students to China for on-campus studies during his meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China on May 22.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, HEC and the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing have been actively engaged in efforts for facilitating the return of the students.

The Government of Pakistan has thanked the Chinese government for enabling the return of this batch of students. It is expected that the successful arrival of the first batch would pave the way for the return of all Pakistani students to China for on-campus studies.

More From Pakistan:

‘Violence, abysmal turnout overshadow generally-compliant voting,’ says FAFEN on NA-240 by-polls

‘Violence, abysmal turnout overshadow generally-compliant voting,’ says FAFEN on NA-240 by-polls
Protesting teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful negotiations

Protesting teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful negotiations
NAB bill includes 85% changes PTI made through ordinances: Tarar

NAB bill includes 85% changes PTI made through ordinances: Tarar
SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case

SHC serves show-cause notice to Murtaza Wahab in Frere Hall case
‘Black day’: President Alvi rejects bill amending NAB Ordinance

‘Black day’: President Alvi rejects bill amending NAB Ordinance
Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m

Hamza Shahbaz owns assets over Rs410m, Usman Buzdar nearly 60m
Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case

Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case
Fathers Day: Video of Dua Zahra's father sobbing goes viral

Fathers Day: Video of Dua Zahra's father sobbing goes viral
'Remain alert': Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan

'Remain alert': Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan
Defamation case: Imaan Mazari issues ‘unconditional apology’, IHC dismisses case

Defamation case: Imaan Mazari issues ‘unconditional apology’, IHC dismisses case
Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases
Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'

Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'

Latest

view all