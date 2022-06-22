Aamir Liaquat autopsy: Family challenges order for exhumation in SHC

East judicial magistrate ordered exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body for autopsy.

Hussain's son and daughter file petition challenging order.

Exhumation is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning (June 23).

Famous televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's family has approached the Sindh High Court against the orders for the exhumation of his body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

East judicial magistrate on Saturday approved a petition seeking the autopsy of the deceased anchorperson, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence earlier this month.

Hussain's estranged family members, who came only for his last rites, have decided to challenge the magistrate's orders in the SHC.

The petition filed by Hussain's son and daughter is scheduled for hearing by a two-member bench today.

The exhumation is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning (June 23), a notification issued by the Sindh health department said on Tuesday. A six-member medical board has been formed for the autopsy. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed will head the board.



Hussain's first wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal has been opposing the postmortem since his death. Responding to the order, Bushra had raised several questions about performing an autopsy on Hussain.

She urged fans to be vocal in opposing the autopsy as it "is a painful procedure for dead people and Islam doesn’t allow it".

Death

The PTI dissident was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis on June 9, according to his servant Javaid.

The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.

His death under mysterious circumstance came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the TV host for his botched third marriage.

The body of the PTI lawmaker was handed over to his family for burial only after Judicial Magistrate Naukar Abbas allowed it.

While police were insisting on conducting an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, Hussain's estranged family members, who came only for his last rites, insisted that a postmortem will delay the funeral.

The body was received by the late anchor's son and last rites were conducted by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton.