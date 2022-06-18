Court approves plea seeking autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body

Popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain. — Twitter/File

A petition was filed in the court of judicial magistrate (East) earlier this week.

It was filed by a citizen, Abdul Ahad, who requested the court to form a special board and conduct an autopsy.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's death has raised suspicions among his fans and it is suspected that he was killed over a property dispute: petition.

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate (East) in Karachi on Saturday approved a petition seeking the autopsy of popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain who was found dead at his residence earlier this month.



The decision, which was reserved this morning, was taken after hearing arguments from all stakeholders concerned.

A day earlier, the judicial magistrate had issued notices to the legal heirs of the lawmaker and police officials for the hearing of the petition filed by a citizen, Abdul Ahad.

It stated that the sudden death of Aamir Liaquat Hussain has raised suspicions among his fans and it is suspected that he was killed over a property dispute.



The petitioner requested the court to form a special board for the exhumation and autopsy of Hussain, saying that identifying the cause of his death was necessary.

Aamir Liaquat’s death

The PTI dissident MNA was found unconscious on June 9 at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis, according to his servant Javaid.

The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead. His death came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the TV host for his botched third marriage.

The body of the PTI lawmaker was handed over to his family members for burial only after Judicial Magistrate Naukar Abbas allowed it.

While police were insisting on conducting an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, Aamir Liaquat's estranged family members, who came only for his last rites, insisted that a postmortem will delay the funeral.

The body was received by the late anchor's son and last rites were conducted by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton.