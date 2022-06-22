Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan

Screengrabs from separate interviews of of Dua Zahra and father Mehdi Kazmi.

Mehdi Ali Kazmi Kazmi files petition in SC's Karachi registry.

Requests court to bar Dua Zahra from going out of Pakistan.

Seeks Zahra's "recovery" and production in court.

Dua Zahra's father Mehdi Ali Kazmi has approached the Supreme Court, once again, (SC) to stop his daughter and her husband from leaving Pakistan.



Zahra who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.



Zaheer, in an interview, had hinted about taking Zahra out of Pakistan as they have seen the entire country, while responding to the question where the couple would have a "honeymoon."

However, Kazmi on Wednesday filed a petition in the SC's Karachi registry, stating "Zahra has talked about travelling out of the country." The plea requests the court to restrict Zahra from giving more interviews and going out of Pakistan.

Kazmi has also requested the court to order Zahra's "recovery" and production in the court.

Dua Zahra's father moves SC against SHC's decision

Earlier, Kazmi had moved the apex court against Sindh High Court (SHC's) decision allowing his teenager daugher to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.

"The medical records revealed Dua's age to be 17. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and academic documents, she is 14 years old," the petitioner stated in the plea.

The petition added that the police have classified his daughter's case as C-class and pleaded for an immediate hearing of the case, calling SHC's decision faulty.

On June 8, the SHC allowed Dua to decide if she wants to go with her parents or her husband. "In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping," said the three-page written order by Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

"...the alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along," the order read.

