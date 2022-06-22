 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Amin Anwar

Dua Zahra's father approaches SC to stop couple from leaving Pakistan

By
Amin Anwar

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Screengrabs from separate interviews of  of Dua Zahra and father Mehdi Kazmi.
Screengrabs from separate interviews of  of Dua Zahra and father Mehdi Kazmi. 

  • Mehdi Ali Kazmi Kazmi files petition in SC's Karachi registry.
  • Requests court to bar Dua Zahra from going out of Pakistan.
  • Seeks Zahra's "recovery" and production in court.

Dua Zahra's father Mehdi Ali Kazmi has approached the Supreme Court, once again, (SC) to stop his daughter and her husband from leaving Pakistan.

Zahra who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Zaheer, in an interview, had hinted about taking Zahra out of Pakistan as they have seen the entire country, while responding to the question where the couple would have a "honeymoon."

However, Kazmi on Wednesday filed a petition in the SC's Karachi registry, stating "Zahra has talked about travelling out of the country." The plea requests the court to restrict Zahra from giving more interviews and going out of Pakistan.

Kazmi has also requested the court to order Zahra's "recovery" and production in the court.

Dua Zahra's father moves SC against SHC's decision

Earlier, Kazmi had moved the apex court against Sindh High Court (SHC's) decision allowing his teenager daugher to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband. 

"The medical records revealed Dua's age to be 17. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and academic documents, she is 14 years old," the petitioner stated in the plea.

The petition added that the police have classified his daughter's case as C-class and pleaded for an immediate hearing of the case, calling SHC's decision faulty.

On June 8, the SHC allowed Dua to decide if she wants to go with her parents or her husband. "In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping," said the three-page written order by Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

"...the alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along," the order read. 

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem

WATCH: Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after court stops Aamir Liaquat's postmortem
LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman

LHC disposes of plea against authenticity of Meera's marriage with Atiqur Rehman
CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official

CPEC will help Pakistan address its food security crisis: official
Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident

Flight en route Lahore from Kyrgyzstan narrowly escapes accident
Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail

Money laundering case: Banking court grants Moonis Elahi interim bail
Local body elections postponed in Islamabad

Local body elections postponed in Islamabad
Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body

Aamir Liaquat autopsy: SHC suspends order to exhume body
Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal

Coalition govt rescued Pakistan from default: FM Bilawal
Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today

Important meeting of Parliament’s national security committee today
Coronavirus infection rearing its head again in Pakistan after lull

Coronavirus infection rearing its head again in Pakistan after lull
Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo

Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo
Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killing of four Kashmiri youths by Indian forces

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killing of four Kashmiri youths by Indian forces

Latest

view all