 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan sends relief goods to quake-hit Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

The consignment of eight trucks comprises tents, tarpaulin, blankets, and necessary medicines to be dispatched to Afghanistan from Pakistan — Radio Pakistan
The consignment of eight trucks comprises tents, tarpaulin, blankets, and necessary medicines to be dispatched to Afghanistan from Pakistan — Radio Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched relief goods for earthquake victims in Afghanistan on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The consignment of eight trucks includes tents, tarpaulin, blankets, and medicines.

Related items

Pakistan has assured Afghanistan of its full support in this difficult time.

The death toll from an earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured, and the toll is expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.

Houses were reduced to rubble and bodies swathed in blankets lay on the ground after the magnitude 6.1 earthquake, photographs on Afghan media showed

Pakistan urges world community to rise above politics to aid quake-hit Afghanistan

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram, meanwhile, has called on the world community to rise "above political considerations", and help Afghanistan in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked two provinces in the east of the country early Wednesday morning.

"The international community must come to the aid of Afghans, rising above political considerations," he said in a message released by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the 5.9 magnitude quake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan at around 1.30 AM, local time.

The Pakistani envoy said, "We were heartbroken to hear about the terrible earthquake in Afghanistan." He wanted to show solidarity with his Afghan brothers and sisters, who are already going through a lot because of decades of war.

On Pakistan's part, he said that it has helped Afghanistan and its people and will continue to do so through humanitarian aid, economic support, and general cooperation.

More From Pakistan:

Farooq Sattar's mother passes away at 85

Farooq Sattar's mother passes away at 85
No terms in IMF deal previous govt didn't already agree to: Aisha Ghaus Pasha

No terms in IMF deal previous govt didn't already agree to: Aisha Ghaus Pasha
COVID-19 in Pakistan: Karachi's positivity ratio exceeds 21%

COVID-19 in Pakistan: Karachi's positivity ratio exceeds 21%
EU mission to gauge Pakistan's eligibility for GSP+ renewal

EU mission to gauge Pakistan's eligibility for GSP+ renewal
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1000, toll expected to rise

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1000, toll expected to rise
Technical fault strands Karachi bound plane in Nawabshah

Technical fault strands Karachi bound plane in Nawabshah
Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi

Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi
Four dead as rainfall hits Karachi

Four dead as rainfall hits Karachi
Talks with TTP to be held under constitution: Rana Sanaullah

Talks with TTP to be held under constitution: Rana Sanaullah
ECP decides to deploy army outside polling stations in NA-245 by-poll

ECP decides to deploy army outside polling stations in NA-245 by-poll
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan

They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

Latest

view all