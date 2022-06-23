Pakistan sends relief goods to quake-hit Afghanistan

The consignment of eight trucks comprises tents, tarpaulin, blankets, and necessary medicines to be dispatched to Afghanistan from Pakistan — Radio Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched relief goods for earthquake victims in Afghanistan on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The consignment of eight trucks includes tents, tarpaulin, blankets, and medicines.

Pakistan has assured Afghanistan of its full support in this difficult time.



The death toll from an earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured, and the toll is expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages.

Houses were reduced to rubble and bodies swathed in blankets lay on the ground after the magnitude 6.1 earthquake, photographs on Afghan media showed

Pakistan urges world community to rise above politics to aid quake-hit Afghanistan

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram, meanwhile, has called on the world community to rise "above political considerations", and help Afghanistan in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked two provinces in the east of the country early Wednesday morning.

"The international community must come to the aid of Afghans, rising above political considerations," he said in a message released by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the 5.9 magnitude quake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan at around 1.30 AM, local time.



The Pakistani envoy said, "We were heartbroken to hear about the terrible earthquake in Afghanistan." He wanted to show solidarity with his Afghan brothers and sisters, who are already going through a lot because of decades of war.

On Pakistan's part, he said that it has helped Afghanistan and its people and will continue to do so through humanitarian aid, economic support, and general cooperation.