 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

FM Bilawal stresses need for effective strategy to fight disinformation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during his virtual address to the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation meeting, on June 23, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNews
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during his virtual address to the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation meeting, on June 23, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNews

  • Bilawal wants UN-backed task force fighting disinformation.
  • He asks UN to create global guidelines for disinformation.
  • “Misinformation is the biggest problem of this era,” he adds.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday urged countries to create an “international plan of action” to battle disinformation and demanded the United Nations create an effective strategy.

In his virtual address to the Group of Friends on Countering Disinformation meeting, Bilawal provided some of his own suggestions such as creating campaigns for public awareness regarding disinformation and enhancing the capacity of governments, particularly in developing countries, to filter through false information, and to limit online hate speech.

“We should agree on an international plan to counter disinformation online and offline, in the public and private domain,” the foreign minister said.

Related items

FM Bilawal then urged the United Nations’ department of information to create an international standard of guidelines for countries to follow regarding disinformation.

Relevant UN committees should open “comprehensive dialogue” with other countries in collaboration with stakeholders to develop an international consensus on cooperation to combat disinformation, he suggested.

“Misinformation is the biggest problem of this era,” Bilawal emphasised. “An effective strategy has to be formulated to tackle the issue of disinformation.”

More From Pakistan:

TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate

TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate
PTI wants ECP to allot ‘lota’ as election symbol for ruling parties in Punjab by-polls

PTI wants ECP to allot ‘lota’ as election symbol for ruling parties in Punjab by-polls
Heavy monsoon rains expected to hit Islamabad

Heavy monsoon rains expected to hit Islamabad

Gujranwala teenager kills mother for not buying him new clothes

Gujranwala teenager kills mother for not buying him new clothes
Pakistanis to face 'more difficult times': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistanis to face 'more difficult times': PM Shehbaz Sharif
WATCH: Multiple motorcyclists fall on slippery Karachi roads amid rain

WATCH: Multiple motorcyclists fall on slippery Karachi roads amid rain
MNA Ali Wazir asks to be put back in prison after being 'attacked twice' in hospital

MNA Ali Wazir asks to be put back in prison after being 'attacked twice' in hospital
Weather update: Light showers with dust storm likely in Karachi today again

Weather update: Light showers with dust storm likely in Karachi today again
WATCH: Dua Zahra's father reacts dramatically to claims of forcing daughter to marry cousin

WATCH: Dua Zahra's father reacts dramatically to claims of forcing daughter to marry cousin
SC wraps up Dua Zahra case as petitioner withdraws plea

SC wraps up Dua Zahra case as petitioner withdraws plea

SCBA files review plea on SC's interpretation on Article 63(A)

SCBA files review plea on SC's interpretation on Article 63(A)
Pakistan’s biggest charity sends ambulances to quake-hit area of Afghanistan

Pakistan’s biggest charity sends ambulances to quake-hit area of Afghanistan

Latest

view all