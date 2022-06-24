 
Varun Dhawan lauds Abrarul Haq for ‘Nach Punjaban,’ says T-series bought it

Varun Dhawan praised Abrarul Haq for his iconic song Nach Punjaban claiming that the music coming T-Series has bought the rights for the song.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Coolie No. 1 actor thanked the Preeto hit-maker for singing the song “so well.”

“I want to say to Abrar that he sung the song so well, the original one,” the actor told the outlet. “It is amazing, outstanding and we loved it.”

He added, “Our music company, they bought the rights and now our song is doing so well, so thank you.”

After the trailer of Dhawan’s upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo was released, it created a controversy as it teased the Pakistani singer’s hit song in the movie which the singer claims he has not sold the rights to anyone.

In a tweet, Haq wrote, "I have not sold my song 'Nach Punjaban' to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages.”

“Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all," the tweet read.

Later, the producer of the film Karan Johar shared the track's new version of The Punjaabban Song's poster which featured Haq's name alongside Tanishk Begehi.

However, Haq then posted a video saying that merely giving the credits is not enough as he insisted that he has not given the rights to the song to Johar or T-Series.

“A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban,” Haq said in the video. “The answer is yes. I’m going to the court, don’t worry.”

“Merely saying that the credit has been given because the song is well-written and would make their movie a hit. I never gave you the song, I never gave anybody the rights to my song. It belongs to me, so I’ll get it back and I’m coming to the court, see you there,” Haq added.

