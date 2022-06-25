PML-Q's fate hangs in the balance as exodus continues

Chaudhry Wajahat, the younger brother of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — Geo News

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, has announced the formation of a new party, Geo News reported.

Chaudhry Wajahat told the media yesterday that Tariq Bashir Cheema had "divided" his family, while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (his brother) has been "held hostage by his sons".

He lamented that Chaudhry Shujaat's son, Salik Hussain, was "asking for dollars from Zardari" while claiming that he had "nothing to do with Gujarat politics."



It should be noted that Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain is the father of PML-Q party dissident Hussain Elahi.

Elahi announced his resignation from PML-Q on June 8.

Chaudhry Hussain Elahi had said in his statement that he was ending his political journey with the PML-Q. "I have always said this: my country is my priority."