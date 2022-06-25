 
‘What difference does it make if another party is formed?’ says Shujaat on brother’s warning

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

PML-Q dissident leader Chaudhry Wajahat and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Geo News/File
  • Chaudhry Shujaat calls allegations made by younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat against his sons "vulgar".
  • Says allegations made against Tariq Bashir Cheema of dividing family were “immoral and based on lies”.
  • Says he will go to Gujarat at some point and answer questions raised by younger brother in front of people.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Saturday dismissed the threat by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain of forming a new party, saying that there are already hundreds of them in the country and a new one will make “no difference”.

In a series of tweets, the PML-Q president responded to Wajahat’s threat that if the PML-Q does not part ways with the PML-N by June 30, then he will form a new party along with other dissidents.

“There are already hundreds of parties in Pakistan. What difference will it make if another one is formed?” responded Shujaat to his younger brother's threat.

The PML-Q president said that his brother while talking to “some people” in Gujrat, had made allegations against his sons that they had taken dollars from PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“If he said those things then they were very vulgar. I have not raised my kids like this, my children are quiet because I told them. I have taught them to always speak the truth and keep their promises,” said Shujaat.

The PML-Q leader also said that his sons had backed Shahbaz Sharif during the elections for the prime minister at his request, adding that the party did not ask for any ministry from anyone. 

He also said that Zardari had visited his house himself to congratulate them once Imran Khan was removed from office.

On the allegations made against PML-Q secretary-general and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, the PML-Q president said that Wajahat’s statement about the lawmaker dividing the family was “immoral and based on lies”.

“Chaudhry Wajahat has alleged that my son has become a minister by begging and has no constituency. I will go to Gujarat at some point and answer these questions in front of the people of Gujarat and tell them who has which constituency,” concluded Shujaat.

PML-Q's fate hangs in balance as exodus continues

A day earlier, Wajahat Hussain had announced the formation of a new party while talking to journalists.

Wajahat alleged that Tariq Bashir Cheema had "divided" his family, while Shujaat (his brother) has been "held hostage by his sons".

He lamented that Shujaat's son, Salik Hussain, was "asking for dollars from Zardari" while claiming that he had "nothing to do with Gujarat's politics."

Wajahat is also the father of PML-Q dissident Hussain Elahi, who announced his resignation from the party on June 8.

Elahi had said in his statement that he was ending his political journey with the PML-Q. 

"I have always said this: my country is my priority."

