Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora raise the temperature with their latest pictures

Saturday evening turned out to be special for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s fans as the couple turned up the heat on social media by sharing lovey-dovey pictures from their Pairs getaway.

Arjun and Malaika are in the celebratory mood and rightfully so. After all, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor is turning a year older tomorrow and the lovebirds are in Paris currently.

They are making headlines for their gorgeous pictures. Just a few minutes ago, Arjun posted a new round of adorable pictures on his Instagram and we are absolutely obsessed!

In the pictures, the couple went for a casual vibe and looked radiant. Arjun wore a beanie and an olive green vest.

On the other hand, Malaika wore white attire. The two lovebirds looked gorgeous and absolutely in love! Along with the pictures, Arjun played with words for his caption. He wrote, “Eiffel good... I knew I [email protected] #parisvibes"

The pictures went viral within seconds as fans went gaga over their favourite couple. While one fan commented, ‘Nice Jodi’, another wrote, ‘Wow’.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.