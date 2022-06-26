 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf
,
Web Desk

First phase of LG polls: Voting underway in Sindh's 14 districts

By
Nausheen Yusuf
,
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Polling is underway for the first phase of LG elections in Sindhs 14 districts. Photo: The News/file
Polling is underway for the first phase of LG elections in Sindh's 14 districts. Photo: The News/file    

KARACHI: Voting is underway today (Sunday) for the first phase of local government elections in 14 districts from four divisions of Sindh.

The polling began at 8am and will continue until 5pm without any pause.

The 14 districts of Sindh include Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

Elections in the rest of the districts of Sindh will be held on July 24, The News reported. 

At least 21,298 candidates are in the field against 6,277 seats of 101 town committees, 23 municipal committees, 14 districts councils, four municipal corporations, eleven town municipal corporations and 887 union councils and union committees.

The election commission has established 9,023 polling stations, including 1,895 for women, to facilitate over 11 million registered voters.

According to a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is monitoring the polling process in the province. 

Meanwhile, monitoring cells have been established in Islamabad and at the office of the Sindh election commissioner to ensure transparent elections, the spokesperson added.

In addition to this, at least 1,985 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 3,448 sensitive. Paramilitary Rangers and police have been deployed at 2,980 highly sensitive polling stations across the province.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

