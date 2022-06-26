Team India skipper Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Twitter/@Imro_fanclub

Team India red-ball skipper Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19.

BCCI says, “He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.”

NEW DELHI: In a big blow to team India ahead of the fifth Test against England, its red-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a rapid antigen test (RAT), confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

Sharma tested positive for the virus following a RAT on the third day of the warm-up match in Leicestershire.

The fifth Test between India and England is scheduled to be played on July 1 in Edgbaston. It is the last game of the five-match series between the two countries which was postponed due to COVID-19 last year.

Taking to Twitter, the BCCI said, “He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.”

