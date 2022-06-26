Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa

Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — SPA

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, an order of merit named after Saudi Arabia's founder, Saudi state media reported.

"Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz conferred the medal upon COAS General Bajwa in recognition of his distinguished efforts in consolidating and strengthening bonds of friendship and joint cooperation and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations," the Saudi Press Agency stated.

The army chief is currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he was received by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi deputy prime minister and minister of defence.

During a meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations — especially in the field of military with opportunities for development and a number of issues of common interest.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili and a number of senior officials both from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.