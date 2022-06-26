 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
PTI leads in PK-7 Swat by-poll, ANP close behind

ANP candidate Hussain Ahmed and PTI candidate Fazl Mula. — Twitter/ANP/PTI Politics
  • Unofficial results shows PTI's Fazl Mula leading vote count with 8,545 votes while ANP's Hussain Ahmed is behind with 8,098 votes.
  • PK-7 Swat seat fell vacant after ANP MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan passed away on April 30, this year.
  • Constituency has 183,308 voters in total out of which 100,288 are male and 81,220, are female voters.

ISLAMABAD/SWAT: PTI’s Fazl Mula and ANP’s Hussain Ahmed have emerged as the two leading candidates after the vote count began once the polling ended for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-7 Swat.

Unofficial results from 82 polling stations out of 124 showed Mula leading the count with 9,647 votes while Ahmed is behind with 8,716 votes.

ANP’s Ahmed is supported by PPP, PML-N, QWP, JUI-F and others.

The PK-7 Swat seat fell vacant after ANP’s member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Waqar Ahmad Khan passed away on April 30, this year. As per the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is required to hold a by-election on any lawmaker’s seat within 60 days from it having fallen vacant.

A day earlier, the ECP — in a statement — had said that it expected a tough contest between the four candidates out of which the PTI and ANP candidates were expected to be neck and neck.

The constituency has 183,308 voters in total out of which 100,288 are male and 81,220 are female.

The ECP had set up a total of 124 polling stations in the constituency with 308 booths.

