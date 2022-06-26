 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

No compromise on Pakistan's security, defence: PM Shehbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PID/ File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PID/ File

  • "The people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and law enforcement agencies," PM Shehbaz says.
  • He says govt will continue its struggle till complete eradication of terrorism from country.
  • He adds ignoring role of provinces in National Action Plan over last four years has increased terrorism in country.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that no compromises can be made when it comes to Pakistan's security and defence.

Speaking in a meeting related to the law and order situation of the country under his chairmanship, the premier urged the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to improve their performance and said that it was the only way to change the perception of the public.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, and other senior officials, the prime minister was apprised of the latest law and order situation in the country, while the situation in Punjab was also discussed. 

Related items

After being briefed about the eradication of terrorism from the country and the threats posed in this regard, the premier said that the entire nation was on the same page with the government when it came to fighting terrorism and terrorist elements. 

"The people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and law enforcement agencies," PM Shehbaz said, adding that the government will continue its struggle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

The premier then added that when it comes to the security and defence of Pakistan, no compromises can be made. 

Shedding light on the role of provinces in the National Action Plan, the premier said that the participation of provinces will be restored. 

"Ignoring the role of provinces in the National Action Plan over the last four years has increased terrorism in the country," he said.

During the meeting, PM Shahbaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people across the country and also expressed concern over the increase in street crime incidents. 

More From Pakistan:

Bani Gala janitor handed over to police claims of torture

Bani Gala janitor handed over to police claims of torture
PTI leads in PK-7 Swat by-poll, ANP close behind

PTI leads in PK-7 Swat by-poll, ANP close behind
I was responsible for Imran Khan's ouster, not foreign conspiracy: Fazl

I was responsible for Imran Khan's ouster, not foreign conspiracy: Fazl
Saleem Safi investigates Rao Anwar’s allegations against Sanaullah Abbasi, AD Khawaja

Saleem Safi investigates Rao Anwar’s allegations against Sanaullah Abbasi, AD Khawaja
APS massacre survivor assumes charge as Oxford Union president

APS massacre survivor assumes charge as Oxford Union president
Pakistan, IMF to strike deal after budget approval: sources

Pakistan, IMF to strike deal after budget approval: sources
Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa

Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa
Commonwealth heads welcome PM Shehbaz’s announcement about hosting next ministerial meeting

Commonwealth heads welcome PM Shehbaz’s announcement about hosting next ministerial meeting
Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan working to address challenges posed by illicit drugs: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases

Possible COVID-19 wave ahead as Pakistan continues to see uptick in fresh cases
Sindh LG elections: Counting underway as first phase of violence-marred polls end

Sindh LG elections: Counting underway as first phase of violence-marred polls end
Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls

Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls

Latest

view all