Sunday Jun 26 2022
M Muzamil Asif

Is Anwar Ali considering a career in tape-ball cricket?

M Muzamil Asif

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Anwar Ali — AFP/Screengrab
KARACHI: All-rounder Anwar Ali may have shown his skills in tape-ball cricket in the first-ever International Tape Ball Cricket League (ITBCL), but he has no plans to shift his focus from hard-ball cricket.

Anwar, who represents Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), played for Omar Associates — the owner of the Gladiators.

"I am concentrating on hard-ball cricket and preparing for the upcoming season and league, and I have no plans to switch to tape-ball cricket," Anwar told Geo Super during the ITBCL.

Talking about his favourite tape ball player, Anwar named infamous batter Taimur Mirza and bowler Zaheer Kalia and said that the two were his favourites and sees them as the two top players in the format.

When asked about organising a bigger level tape-ball tournament, Anwar said: "It would be good if there is a World Cup-like event for tape-ball as it will be good for the players."

Anwar has represented Pakistan in 38 international matches, gathering 1,311 runs and claiming 28 wickets.

