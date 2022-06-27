 
Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics

Shruti Haasan who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest clicks on social media.

The Salaar actress dropped some glimpses from her Lazy Sunday at home on Instagram.

Posting the photos on social media, she captioned them, "I had a beautiful day … those are special .. rainy lazy and filled with hope .. grateful for me I’ve become and the souls That surround me @santanu_hazarika_art."

Shruti looks cool in a black printed co-ord set.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shruti has several big-budget films in the making. She will be seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bobby's directorial. Named Chiru154 for now, this highly-anticipated project is likely to reach the cinema halls on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi in 2023.

Furthermore, Shruti Haasan also has Salaar, along with Prabhas in her kitty. This much-discussed flick was supposed to be out on 14 April, but now its release has been pushed for the next year.

