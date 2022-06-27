Apple plans to improve iPhone 14 and HomePod

WWDC22 highlights — Source: Apple

As a result of Apple's fresh software from Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), we may expect a busy fall and the first half of 2023. The second beta of iOS 16 provides much-needed enhancements, for which Apple has recruited a designer from a well-known air-purifier firm, Bloomberg reported.

What's new?

A new iPhone lock screen, two new Macs with the M2 chip, and an updated iPad multitasking interface were just a few of the new features announced at Apple's WWDC earlier this month.

In addition, these changes set the groundwork for Apple's next generation of products, which is fascinating. The company is set to embark on one of the most ambitious product development cycles in its history, with a torrent of new items descending on the corporation between fall of 2022 and first half of 2023, reported the publication.

The iOS 16 lock screen. Source: Apple

There will be four iPhone 14 variants, three Apple Watch varieties, multiple Macs with M2 and M3 chips, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, low-end and high-end iPads, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, and a fresh HomePod, and an upgraded Apple TV in this year's release.

An early look at what's to come, including how the new software and hardware will work in concert, was provided by WWDC's announcements this week.

Most notable features

Let's start with the iPhone. It's the most popular smartphone in the world. The redesigned lock screen, which was first shown off before iOS 16 was released, is the most notable new feature. iPhone 14 Pro versions will include an always-on display, and the business has been working on this lock screen interface for a couple of years already.

Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stock prices, activities, and other info while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate — Like the Apple Watch, there will be an option that hides important information from the lock screen.

iPhone 14 Pro features include a much-improved selfie camera, a new rear-facing camera system that incorporates a 48-megapixel sensor, slimmer bezels and a speedier A16 CPU, and a pill-shape cutout for Face ID and a hole-punch camera for the camera.

The non-Pro iPhone 14 models—D27 and D28—will generate less enthusiasm than the Pro phones, codenamed D73 and D74. The 5.4-inch small will be replaced by a 6.7-inch model for the lower-end phones, which will use the same A15 CPU as the iPhone 13.

New iPhones this year will still utilise lightning to charge the battery, but as it is expected, USB-C will be the standard in 2023. In the context of USB-C: There will be a new low-end iPad with an A14 chip and 5G connectivity, according to 9to5Mac, which first reported the news, said the Bloomberg report.

Apple's new iPads

Later this year, Bloomberg reports that it expects Apple to deliver new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads with M2 processors that are capable of running Stage Manager. J617 and J620 are their codenames. Instead of the existing three, Apple will be able to claim that it has five different iPads that are compatible with its new interface! (the current M1 iPad Pros and iPad Air).



In the next year or two, Apple will offer an iPad with a larger screen—between 14 and 15 inches.

WatchOS 9 unveiled at WWDC

WatchOS 9 was also unveiled at WWDC this year. That's a sure sign of what the Apple Watch Series 8 will bring in the fall. As previously reported, Apple is working on three new models: a lower-cost SE, a more regular Series 8, and an extreme-sports-ready version, said the report.

It further stated that anyone anticipating a quicker chip in this year's Apple Watch will be disappointed. I've been told the S8 chip will have the same specs as the S7, which was identical to the S6 in terms of design and performance. Next year's models, on the other hand, are expected to feature a completely new CPU.

A smaller screen size will be used for the SE rather than a larger one for the Series 7 model. The S5 chip in the current SE may be replaced by a newer S8 chip in the Series 8 around 2020.

As a result of the latest software upgrade, it is expected the Apple Watch Series 3 will be phased out in the fall. Because of this, the present SE might become the entry-level model, while the new SE could rise to the mid-tier position.

Workout tracking has received a major overhaul in watchOS. Multisport workouts allow the watch to instantly switch between tracking swimming, bicycling, and running; elevation tracking; training zones; and new metrics for running. For an extreme sports watch, all of these features seem very relevant.

HomePod

A new HomePod isn't expected until next year, said the report, but there are still some pleasant updates for the Apple TV and HomePod in the works, even if they weren't highlighted at Apple's developer conference, it added.

In terms of size and audio performance, the B620 HomePod will be closer to the original HomePod than a new HomePod mini. It will run on the same S8 silicon that will be found in Apple's watches. There have been rumours that the next HomePod will have a multi-touch touchscreen on top, said the report.