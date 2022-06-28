 
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love

It’s been a day since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy and social media is abuzz with good wishes from Bollywood celebrities, fans, and friends. 

The announcement was made on Alia’s Instagram handle wherein she posted a pic with her main man Ranbir Kapoor.

The post was captioned as, “Our baby ….. coming soon” along with a heart emoticon. 

As the power couple has been inundated with immense love from friends and fans, Alia has now shared a special note to express their gratitude towards everyone for their best wishes.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared an unseen pic from her wedding celebrations with the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor. 

In the pic, the Raazi actress looked stunning in an orange-colored ethnic wear while Ranbir exuded charm in a cream-coloured kurta pyjama. 

In the caption, Alia wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you”.

Earlier, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt has also expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather and called it the most important role of his life. Soni Razdan also emphasized that words can’t do justice to their happiness.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much-talked-about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. 

Besides, Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of Shamshera on July 22, 2022. The movie will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

