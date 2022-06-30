Masks on flights 'absolute must' again, CAA warns

A view of Covid-19 testing facilities which were set up at eight major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. — AFP/File

In the wake of the surge in COVID cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has strictly warned airlines against not adhering to face mask instructions during domestic flights.

The recent warning issued by the CAA comes after the government decided to "fully activate” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to CAA, it has been noticed that despite clear instructions, face mask-wearing onboard flights within Pakistan is not being strictly implemented. "This non-compliance is tantamount to risking the spread of the COVID-19 virus disease within the country," the warning read.



“Therefore, the Director-General CAA has directed the relevant authorities to ensure wearing of face mask onboard all flights within Pakistan,” it said.