 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Masks on flights 'absolute must' again, CAA warns

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

A view of Covid-19 testing facilities which were set up at eight major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. — AFP/File
  • CAA says face mask-wearing during domestic flights is not being strictly implemented.
  • Non-compliance tantamount to risking spread of COVID-19, it says. 
  • CAA directs all passengers and other staff to wear face masks all the time.

In the wake of the surge in COVID cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has strictly warned airlines against not adhering to face mask instructions during domestic flights.

The recent warning issued by the CAA comes after the government decided to "fully activate” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to CAA, it has been noticed that despite clear instructions, face mask-wearing onboard flights within Pakistan is not being strictly implemented. "This non-compliance is tantamount to risking the spread of the COVID-19 virus disease within the country," the warning read.

“Therefore, the Director-General CAA has directed the relevant authorities to ensure wearing of face mask onboard all flights within Pakistan,” it said.

