 
world
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Millionaire quits $68-billion firm to ‘sit at beach and do nothing’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Andrew Formica, CEO, and director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc.— Jupiter Fund Management Plc
Andrew Formica, CEO, and director of Jupiter Fund Management Plc.— Jupiter Fund Management Plc

The Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Fund Management, Andrew Formica, announced he was leaving the $67.9 billion asset manager, reported Bloomberg.

The 51-year-old will leave the position on October 1, also resigning from his position of director of the London-based company.

Formica said that he was leaving due to personal reasons, including his desire to live closer to his old parents. 

“I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing,” he said in a telephone interview. 

“I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Related items

Formica joined the company in 2017. He will stay in business till the end of June 2023. 

The company’s chief investment officer, Matthew Beesley, will succeed Formica. He said in an interview that he did not plan to transform the firm's strategies. 

More From World:

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
Germany to make legal gender change easier

Germany to make legal gender change easier
Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN

Woman made to cook and eat human flesh, Congo group tells UN
Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine

Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine
UK upholds ban on babies in Parliament

UK upholds ban on babies in Parliament
These are most expensive places for expats to settle in and work

These are most expensive places for expats to settle in and work

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast
This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022

This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022
Who has been given reins of India's Reliance as Mukesh Ambani steps down?

Who has been given reins of India's Reliance as Mukesh Ambani steps down?
Palestinian bride celebrates in rubble of her demolished Jerusalem home

Palestinian bride celebrates in rubble of her demolished Jerusalem home
Iran nuclear talks 'not yet' yielded hoped-for progress: EU coordinator

Iran nuclear talks 'not yet' yielded hoped-for progress: EU coordinator
Israel's Bennett says won't run in next election, Lapid poised to be PM

Israel's Bennett says won't run in next election, Lapid poised to be PM

Latest

view all