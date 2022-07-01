Police launch full-scale operation in Sindh following six kidnappings

The picture shows two policemen. — AFP/File

SHIKARPUR: A full-scale operation will be carried out in the Shikarpur and Kacha areas of Sindh on the orders of inspector-general Sindh following the abduction of six people by 10 robbers in Kacha this morning.

According to the police, eight snipers, shooters of Special Security Unit Sindh Police and two platoons of Rapid Response Force are also being dispatched from Karachi with modern weapons.

An order has also been issued to send police personnel armed with machine guns from Kashmore district.

