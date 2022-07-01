 
PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss national security situation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (left) calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Ministers Office in Islamabad, on April 19, 2022. — PakPMO
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif, COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa meet at PM Office.
  • PM and army chief discuss country’s security situation.
  • Exchange views over army’s professional matters.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources informed Geo News on Friday.

The civil-military brass, according to the sources, held deliberations over several matters, including the country’s security situation and the military’s professional affairs.

The meeting took place at PM Office, the sources added.

The chief of army staff last met the prime minister in April, which was their first meeting after the premier was elected to office.

"Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting," a statement from the PM Office said.

