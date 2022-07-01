Two female climbers successfully summit Nanga Parbat

Grace Tseng of Taiwan and Kristin Harila of Norway. — Grace Tseng /Kristin Harila

KARACHI: Two foreign female climbers successfully summited Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest peak at 8,126m, on Friday morning, making it the first major summit of the season.



Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed to Geo News that climbers Kristin Harila of Norway and Grace Tseng of Taiwan reached the top this morning at around 11:00am.

Both the climbers were joined by Nepali team members who were part of the summit as climbers.

Kristin was accompanied by Pasdawa Sherpa, Dawa Ongju Sherpa and Chhiring Namgel Sherpa while Grace Tseng was joined by Nima Gyalzen Sherpa and Ningma Tamang Dorje.

Kristin holds the record for becoming the fastest woman to climb Mount Everest and Lhotse in less than twelve hours in May. She is aiming to become the first woman in history and the second person to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m in just six months.

Only 44 people in history have summited all 14 peaks, and in completing this challenge, Kristin would also become the first person to do so from a Scandinavian country. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his 2019 record of achieving the feat in six months and 6 days.

"I am feeling great. Nice weather, 11.5 hours since camp 4. I am glad to have completed the first peak in Pakistan", Kristin said in a message before starting the descent to base camp.

On the other hand, 29-year-old Grace Tseng has become the first Taiwanese to scale Nanga Parbat. She had earlier become the first female in the world to climb Kanchenjunga in the Autumn season. She is also the youngest female to climb Annapurna without oxygen at the age of 29.

Nanga Parbat is her eighth peak above 8,000m as she also aims to climb all 14 8,000er of the world.