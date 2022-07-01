Quarter of Americans ready to take up arms against govt

Poll revealed that more than a quarter of Americans find it necessary to take up arms against the government. — Reuters/File

A new poll has revealed that more than a quarter of Americans, which is 28%, find it necessary to take up arms against the government of the United States soon.

Out of those who felt this way, 37% of them own guns currently, according to a poll.

The poll further showed that a majority of the American citizens, both liberal and conservative, found their government "corrupt and rigged", Daily Mail reported.

University of Chicago's Institute of Politics conducted a survey of about 1,000 people.



The Americans are divided with different points of view, however, the percentages of Republicans and Democrats are nearly the same, calling the other side "bullies who want to impose their political beliefs on those who disagree".



It was further revealed that 49% of US citizens feel like a stranger in their own country.

One-third of the Republicans, 35% of independent voters, and 20% of Democrats felt the need to take armed resistance against the government soon.