Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Second edition of Kashmir Premier League set to begin next month

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Kashmir Premier League Champions Rawlakot Hawks celebrate victory on August 17, 2021. Photo: PCB/file
  • The second edition of Kashmir Premier League T20 is expected to begin next month.  
  • PCB demanded some clarity from KPL management before issuing them a No Objection Certificate, says Ramiz Raja.
  • The second edition of KPL has a window from August 1 to 25.

KARACHI: The second edition of Kashmir Premier League T20 is all set to begin next month as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a provisional NOC (no objection certificate) to the league management.

An official of KPL confirmed that the NOC has been granted by PCB.

According to sources, the PCB has informed KPL management about the issuance of the NOC via e-mail on Saturday along with the assurance of sending relevant documents in the coming week.

The PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said on Wednesday that the cricket body demanded some clarity from KPL management before issuing them a No Objection Certificate.

The second edition of KPL has a window from August 1 to 25.

With the issuance of NOC by PCB, it seems that KPL-2 has managed to be back in business and the valley is set to get some cricket action next month.

