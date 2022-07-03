Cristiano Ronald likely to join Chelsea after Manchester United exit demand

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United — The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 7, 2022. — Reuters/File

With the football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo planning to leave Manchester United, Chelsea Football Club — an English professional football club — is among the favourites to sign the star player, Evening Standard reported.



Citing various reports, the publication noted that the 37-year-old would accept the offer of Manchester United if they pay him a hefty amount.

New manager, Erik ten Hag, is facing difficulties these days as he has seen almost every rival already strengthen during the summer transfer window.

Last week it was reported that new Todd Boehly, Chelsea owner, held talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.



Boehly, who is in charge of Chelsea’s transfer business this summer, is keen to make a headline signing to kick off the new era. Whether that is Ronaldo, who earns around £500,000-a-wee.

A day earlier, the Manchester United forward told the Premier League club that he wants to leave in the close season because of his desire to play in the Champions League.

Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo's future at United following a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, although incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said the Portuguese international is part of his plans.

Reuters reported that the 37-year-old believes that he can play at the elite level for another "three of four years".

Ronaldo re-signed for United from Juventus in August 2021 and was one of the few bright sparks for Ralf Rangnick's team last season, netting 24 times in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid attacker, who still has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, has been linked in recent days with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.